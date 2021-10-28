Four new coronavirus cases were reported in Sitka on Wednesday (10-27-21), according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

Even with the additional new cases, the number of cases reported over the last week dropped from 11 to 10 cases. If Sitka sees fewer than 9 cases reported in a seven day period, its alert level drops. For now, the alert level remains “high.” All in all, since the start of the pandemic, Sitka has reported 1193 coronavirus cases, 24 hospitalizations, and five deaths

Some of the cases reported in the last week have been attributed to an outbreak at the Pioneer Home. In an email to KCAW, DHSS representative Clinton Bennett confirmed that seven residents and five staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said staff are monitoring symptoms closely for the next 14 days, and affected patients and staff are being tested regularly. Local public health and state officials are assisting them with reviewing infection control precautions, testing and treatment options for those infected. Traffic into the Pioneer Home is currently limited to essential personnel only.

KCAW also reached out to the Department of Public Safety for details on a recent outbreak at the Alaska State Troopers Academy. Representative Tim Despain confirmed that the Academy experienced an outbreak earlier this month, and the cases forced the program to push back classes by a week. Despain said that as of this Monday, those who tested positive had completed their isolation periods and classes at the academy resumed.