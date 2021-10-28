Sitka National Historical Park is hosting a Halloween B.A.R.K. Ranger Event for socialized dogs and their people on Saturday, October 30, from 10 am to noon on the seaside lawn at the Visitor Center. Ranger Cinnamon Dockham shares the details. Prizes and gifts for humans and canines alike. B.A.R.K. is an acronym for Bag your pet’s waste, Always leash your pet, Respect wildlife, Know where you can go.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020