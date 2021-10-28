This year’s B.A.R.K. Ranger event at SNHP includes a costume contest. (NPS image)

Sitka National Historical Park is hosting a Halloween B.A.R.K. Ranger Event for socialized dogs and their people on Saturday, October 30, from 10 am to noon on the seaside lawn at the Visitor Center. Ranger Cinnamon Dockham shares the details. Prizes and gifts for humans and canines alike. B.A.R.K. is an acronym for Bag your pet’s waste, Always leash your pet, Respect wildlife, Know where you can go.