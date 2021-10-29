Cadets from the Public Safety Training Academy learn how to skin a bear that was shot by a Sitka resident in 2017. Many in Sitka feel that 2021 — with 13 brown bears killed so far — is the worst year in recent memory for problem bears. “Yeah, it just seems way too okay for them to be in town,” said Sitka AC member Woody Cyr. (KCAW Photo / Cameron Clark)

Sitka’s Fish & Game Advisory committee wants to revive a local bear working group, to look for solutions to the high number of kills in the community this season.

The committee wants the city to reinstate the Sitka Bear Task Force, and to cooperate with the Department of Fish & Game, the National Park Service, and other agencies to mitigate Sitka’s growing bear problem.

The tally of brown bears killed in Sitka now stands at 13 — 12 bears killed by wildlife authorities, and one killed by a car (and whose cub was later euthanized by Fish & Game).

Area management biologist Steve Bethune told the committee at its October 27 meeting that he doesn’t know what kind of toll this is taking on the bear population of Baranof Island, because that number has never been determined.

He asked the committee to write a letter to the state Board of Game to deploy a research team for a thorough, 2-3 year study.

“With everything that is going on around here, I would be really interested in a Baranof estimate,” said Bethune. “We’ve had population estimates on north Admiralty and northeast Chichagof. We’ve never had one anywhere on Baranof island. So a lot of people anecdotally think that the population is increasing. I can’t say with any data to support that one way or the other.”

Although he doesn’t know how many bears are on Baranof Island, Bethune is convinced that easy access to garbage is what brings them into town. Over a decade ago, a Sitka Bear Task Force was formed to look into the problem, and to explore possible solutions like upgraded garbage cans.

Committee member Andrew Thoms served on the original task force, which — rather than recommend bear-proofing measures on cans — advised the assembly to enact ordinances governing how and when Sitkans can dispose of garbage.

“Brown bears can get into whatever,” he said. “They are really strong. And so all of those things just don’t work. And that’s where it came down to: You have to keep your garbage inside, reduce the amount of garbage, you have or take it down to Crescent Harbor, or the transfer station and drop it off. That was pretty much what we came to.”

The flaw in that plan was compliance. Bethune said that just one or two households improperly handling trash could bring bears into a neighborhood.

Committee member Tad Fujioka suggested turning that behavior to advantage.

“What if you looked at it from the other way, and we had some booby-trapped garbage cans out there?” Fujioka asked. “Maybe it would only take one or two bad experiences for a bear to associate that big black thing with an unfavorable experience.”

Bethune said he was interested in hearing creative ideas to address the problem. He’s been a vocal advocate for the use of simple, electric fences in Sitka — equipment which is relatively inexpensive.

But for some committee members, there already was a proven method for managing bears in town.

“It’s horrible and it sucks, but I think being aggressive with lethal take is not a bad thing at all,” said Cyr. “And that by taking some (bears) quicker, you save more in the long run. Yeah, it seems like it’s just way too okay for them to be in town.”

Member Jeff Feldpausch also was reluctant to move forward with a new task force, since it seemed likely to lead to the same result.

“I have a feeling this is just going to turn around and be going to be like the initial round of the (bear) working group,” he said. “Basically, it is going to attack the public and require them to come up with either more money to pay fines or more money to build a shed or whatever. And it’s just going to turn back on the public. So I’m voting no.”

Feldpausch said that his strategy of choice was “to thin the bears.”

Biologist Bethune responded that thinning the bear population around Sitka was not an option in his toolbox. The landscape had changed in recent years — literally. Prior to 2020, Sitka National Historical Park’s trails were crowded daily with visitors, and bears were rarely seen. In the last two years, however, Bethune suggested that the park had become a sort of wildlife refuge in the absence of tourists.

“And we’ve had a pretty good — almost a cooperative — agreement between people and bears for many years where people park is for people during the daytime, and bears use it at night,” said Bethune. “And it’s become a place where bears are roaming freely all day long. And it is potentially now a dangerous situation.”

Bethune has examined all of the 13 bears killed in Sitka so far this year. None was skinny or hungry; rather, they appeared to be in robust health, with enough fat stores to survive the winter. That hasn’t always been the case with Sitka’s bears; their circumstances change year-to-year. And so do the attitudes of Sitka’s human residents.

“This town is different than it was 20 years ago, when I hear all kinds of stories about you know, we used to have a landfill,” he said. “So when a bear showed up in the landfill, we’d just kill it and roll it into the burn pit. Or back in the mill days, people would just kill a bear when it came into a neighborhood. So it’s just a different different mentality now than than it used to be.”

On a split vote, the Sitka Fish & Game Advisory committee urged the Sitka Assembly to take measures to mitigate the bear problem. The committee will also send a letter to the Board of Game in support of a bear population study on Baranof Island.