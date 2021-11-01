Six people tested positive for the coronavirus in Sitka over Halloween weekend.

Four new cases were reported on Saturday (10-30-21) and two were reported on Sunday, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

According to the state’s COVID hub, 18 cases have been reported in the last week, keeping Sitka at a high alert level. Sitka’s alert level will be downgraded when fewer than 9 cases are reported over a 7 day period.

In an email to KCAW, DHSS representative Clinton Bennett said there have been no new coronavirus cases reported at the Sitka Pioneer Home. In late October, seven residents and five staff members tested positive for the virus. Testing of staff and residents will continue this week.

As of last Friday, no active cases were tied to the Sitka School District.

To date, Sitka has reported 1203 coronavirus cases, 24 hospitalizations and five deaths since the pandemic began, according to state data.