In addition to being Native American Heritage Month, November is also National Gratitude Month. Throughout the month, Sitka’s Decolonization Group is writing 22 letters of gratitude to be published as “Letters to the Editor” in the Sitka Sentinel. Crystal Duncan and Leah Mason joined KCAW’s Meredith Redick over Zoom to discuss the event and shrare how Sitkans can get involved. Listen here:
