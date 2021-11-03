Project Homeless Connect will be held 11 am – 2 pm Wednesday November 10 in the Crescent Harbor Shelter. The event is sponsored by Sitka Outreach and Support:Lifeline Group. SOS Is asking for donations of socks, warm clothing, tarps, sleeping bags, batteries, and headlamps. Drop off locations for donations are University of Alaska Southeast, St. Peter’s See House, and the United Methodist Church, 303 Kimsham Street. SOS president Julia Smith shares more details.