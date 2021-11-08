One new COVID case was reported in Sitka on Saturday (11-6-21). It was the only new case reported over the weekend. Only seven cases have been reported in the last week, bringing Sitka’s COVID alert level down from “high” to “substantial” for the first time in four months.



Sitka’s COVID alert level could shift quickly though. Nine or more cases reported over a week-long period results in a “high” alert level. If four or fewer cases are reported, Sitka’s alert level shifts down to “moderate.” Sitka will only reach a low alert level if zero cases are reported over a week-long period.

Since the pandemic began, Sitka has reported 1210 cases, 24 hospitalizations, and five deaths.