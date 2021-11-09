Filmmaker Paul North is a presenter for the 2021 Whalefest. His film “Winter in Antarctica” was screened last Friday. North joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on the morning interview to discuss his work in underwater photography, and his podcast “Meet the Ocean.”
