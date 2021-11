ORCA (outdoor recreation and community access) program coordinator, and SAIL (Southeast Alaska Independent Living) Program Director, Joel Hanson join KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss SAIL’s philosophy and the many employment, recreation, and community programs they offer.

The SAIL office is open Monday through Friday 9-5pm. For more information visit their website, email sitka@sailinc.org or call 8885007245.