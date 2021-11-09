When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight, it will consider on final reading, whether to purchase a $3 million dollar trash compactor for Sitka’s transfer station, in an effort to reduce the risk of trash fires at sea. The purchase of the equipment could mean Sitkans will see an increase in solid waste rates.

When the Sitka Assembly met in late October, it approved the funding on first reading. The majority of the money to pay for the compactor will come from a loan from the Southeast Economic Development Fund with $210,000 from the city’s general fund. City Administrator John Leach estimated it could cost Sitkans an extra $4 on their garbage bills each month.

The city has been negotiating with its solid waste shipment contractor Republic Services over who would foot the bill for the compactor for months, after Alaska Marine Lines announced it would no longer ship Sitka’s garbage with limited compaction in open top containers. Sitka has until December 31 to make the switch.

In other business, the Sitka Assembly will consider hiring a new Human Resources director. The last HR director left after working for the city for less than a year, after being charged with a DUI, and the position was vacant for around a year prior to her hiring.

Read the full Sitka Assembly agenda here

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.