SOHO Press in New York will publish the eighth installment in the Cecil Younger Investigations series this December 7. Titled So Far And Good, the novel is a standalone sequel to Baby’s First Felony, which came out in 2019.
KCAW’s Robert Woolsey recently visited author John Straley in his writing studio overlooking Sitka Sound to discuss the latest misadventures of his fictional private eye Cecil Younger, to hear Straley’s plans for a new book inspired by his wife, the noted marine biologist Jan Straley — and to learn why the author keeps a custom-built yellow cedar coffin in his office.