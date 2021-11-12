4-H coordinator Emily Pound and 4-H’er Madeline share plans for this Sunday’s “Wild Gratitude” event, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. outside the Beak cafe. Sitka Conservation Society staff will be on hand to discuss the organization’s program and mission, and there will be wild food treats made by Madeline and other 4-H’ers. Visit the Sitka Conservation Society website for more information.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020