Some of the edible treats offered this Sunday were harvested by Sitka 4-H members earlier in the summer. (SCS photo)

4-H coordinator Emily Pound and 4-H’er Madeline share plans for this Sunday’s “Wild Gratitude” event, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. outside the Beak cafe. Sitka Conservation Society staff will be on hand to discuss the organization’s program and mission, and there will be wild food treats made by Madeline and other 4-H’ers. Visit the Sitka Conservation Society website for more information.