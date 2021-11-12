What can Sitkans expect next year, with nearly half a million tourists visiting? Filmmakers Ellen Frankenstein and Atman Mehta are trying to answer that question. They joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss their upcoming project that will document Sitka before and during the anticipated tourism boom of 2022. Listen here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020