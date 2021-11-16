Sitka has returned to “high” covid alert, after public health officials reported another 4 cases on Monday.

The new cases put Sitka’s 7-day total at 9 — the threshold for moving from “substantial” to “high” alert.

The recommended precautions at the various levels are not substantially different: Masks are encouraged across the spectrum, from “low” to “high” alert, for example. But guidelines regarding the size of group gatherings and social distancing are tighter at “substantial” and “high” alert.

Sitka was only one of two communities to dip into “moderate” alert late last week. It returned to “substantial” on Monday, and — again — has now returned to high.

Statewide, Alaska remains in “high” alert, but the numbers have been trending down. 356 new cases were reported across the state on Monday; 152 residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.