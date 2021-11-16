Young Performers Theater director Zeke Blackwell shares his thoughts on this weekend’s James and the Giant Peach, which will feature the younger students (grades 2-6) in the program. The Roald Dahl classic has been adapted for the stage as a musical. The story is about James’ resilience in adversity, and his ability to accept friends for who (or what!) they are. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, November 19 & 20, 2 p.m. Sunday, November 21, Odess Theater. Ticket information online at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp.