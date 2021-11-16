Young Performers Theater director Zeke Blackwell shares his thoughts on this weekend’s James and the Giant Peach, which will feature the younger students (grades 2-6) in the program. The Roald Dahl classic has been adapted for the stage as a musical. The story is about James’ resilience in adversity, and his ability to accept friends for who (or what!) they are. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, November 19 & 20, 2 p.m. Sunday, November 21, Odess Theater. Ticket information online at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020