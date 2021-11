Sitka reported two more coronavirus cases yesterday (Thursday 11-18-21), continuing an upward trend in cases this week. Sitka’s seven day COVID case rate is currently 11, keeping the city in a “high” COVID alert level. The city must report fewer than nine cases in a seven day period to transition back down to substantial.

Statewide, Alaska remains in high alert with a reported 517 positive cases yesterday (Thursday 11-19-21). Currently 105 of the available 128 ICU beds in the state are occupied.