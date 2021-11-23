Adam Kersch came to Sitka in 2018 originally to study the role of race in the herring fishery. When that was preempted by covid, he pivoted to infectious disease over Sitka’s colonial history. (Sitka History Museum image)

Adam Kersch is a doctoral student in Cultural Anthropology at UC Davis. He’ll be giving a lecture at noon on Wednesday, November 24, on 200 years of infectious diseases and colonialism in Sitka as part of a series on Southeast Alaska Native history in honor of Native American Heritage Month. The program is free, sponsored by Sealaska Heritage Institute. You can watch the stream on the Sealaska Heritage YouTube channel.