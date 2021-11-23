Adam Kersch is a doctoral student in Cultural Anthropology at UC Davis. He’ll be giving a lecture at noon on Wednesday, November 24, on 200 years of infectious diseases and colonialism in Sitka as part of a series on Southeast Alaska Native history in honor of Native American Heritage Month. The program is free, sponsored by Sealaska Heritage Institute. You can watch the stream on the Sealaska Heritage YouTube channel.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020