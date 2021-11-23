Two new coronavirus cases were reported in Sitka on Monday (11-22-21), according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and social services. But even with the new cases, Sitka’s coronavirus alert level was downgraded to substantial today, following a drop in the weekly case count.

The community’s covid alert level has fluctuated quite a bit over the last couple of weeks. Eight new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last week. Sitka’s alert level could be downgraded to ‘moderate’ if that number drops below five. If the number rises above nine, the community alert level will increase to ‘high’ again.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sitka has reported 1228 COVID cases, 24 hospitalizations, and five deaths.