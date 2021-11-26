One new coronavirus case was reported in Sitka on Friday (11-25-21), according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

It’s the sixth case reported in Sitka in the last seven days. The slightly slowing case rate brings the community’s alert level back down to ‘substantial’ after shifting into ‘high’ just before the Thanksgiving holiday. This means the city is not currently mandating masks in public indoor spaces- the local mask ordinance is tied to the community alert level, and only in effect when the alert level is ‘high.’



The alert level has been vacillating between high, substantial, and moderate for the last couple of weeks. The alert level will rise to high again if nine or more cases are reported over the course of a week. If the case rate drops below five, the alert level will be downgraded to ‘moderate.’



Since the start of the pandemic, Sitka has reported 1230 coronavirus cases, 24 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths. The city’s vaccination rate is creeping up slightly now that younger children have access to the shot. Since November 1, 219 Sitkans have received their first shot. It’s the biggest jump in vaccinations since June, and most of the recipients are under 18, according to state data. 76% of Sitkans have received at least one dose, and 71% percent are considered ‘fully vaccinated.’

Statewide, the alert level remained ‘high’ on Friday, with 625 new cases reported mid-week.