Giving Tuesday is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States, characterized as a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”
Sitka Legacy Foundation’s program manager Robin Sherman and advisory board member Grace Brooks joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the importance of “Giving Tuesday” and local philanthropy. Listen here:
Sitka Legacy Fund calls for Sitkans to participate in ‘Giving Tuesday’
