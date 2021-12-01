More than 480,000 cruise ship passengers are set to visit Sitka in 2022. As a result, downtown may look different — for the last six months, city staff and the planning commission have been exploring what changes may be necessary in anticipation of the record-breaking influx of tourists. City Administrator John Leach and Public and Govt. Relations Director Melissa Henshaw joined KCAW’s Meredith Redick to discuss how the city is preparing and what Sitkans can expect next summer. Listen here: