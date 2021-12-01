(KCAW/Tash Kimmell)

After a near three month closure, Katlian Street is again open to traffic. The street was first closed in early September after one of few remaining historic clan houses began to show signs of collapse.

On Tuesday (11-30-21) , the city reopened the closed section of Katlian Street, with a two-way traffic system controlled with stop signs.

While the west side of the street is open to vehicles, the building is still at risk of collapsing, and the street remains closed to pedestrian traffic. According to the City’s Public Relations director Melissa Henshaw, Sitka’s police, fire and public works department designed the street plan after reviewing an engineering report for the home. After consulting with Sitka Tribe of Alaska, they opened the street to cars. Concrete barriers line the street directly in front of the building.