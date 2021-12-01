Three new coronavirus cases were reported in Sitka on Monday (11-29-21), according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services published on Tuesday.



The new cases bump Sitka’s weekly case count up to 9. That means Sitka is back in ‘high alert’ and the community’s mask mandate is back in effect for public indoor spaces. The alert level has been shifting from high to substantial to moderate for the last couple of weeks. Since the pandemic began, Sitka has recorded 1238 coronavirus cases, 25 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths.



183 new coronavirus cases were reported in Alaska on Monday, continuing a downward trend in positive cases statewide.