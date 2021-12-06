Sitka Cirque will put on four shows this weekend as part of their Winter showcase. Cirque’s Frannie Donohoe and Charles Hart joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss what to expect from the showcase and how people can get involved in 2022. Listen below:

The showcase will take place at the Sitka Cirque studio, with four showings between Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased through the Sitka Cirque website or by calling the studio. Those interested in 2022 class enrollment can email sitkacirque@gmail.com for more information. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Friends of Sitka Cirque scholarship fund.