In the fall, the Sitka Health Summit (SHS) chose the Sitka Homeless Coalition as one of their 2 projects to help with this year for the betterment of the community. Members of the SHS have been spearheading this subgroup of the SHC called the Cabin Community Committee which has been meeting for the past few months, working toward building a small community of 12 cabins with electricity and plumbing.

The Sitka Rotary Club is doing a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $5,000, of all contributions to the shelter for all in-Sitka fundraising campaign. Organizers Kathy Ingallinera Lauren Olsen, and Doug Osborne joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to discuss the fundraiser:

The fundraising challenge runs for just two weeks, December 3 – 17th. Donations can be made online at www.sheltersitka.org, by check, payable to Sitka Homeless Coalition, or anonymously dropped in the night drop box at Alps Federal Credit Union, 401 Halibut Point Road.