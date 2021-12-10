The UAS Alaskan Aquaculture Semester is limited to 10 students who will receive an occupational endorsement. “We have to be able to fit everyone in the boats and in the van,” says instructor Angie Bowers of the course, which one student called “hands-down, the best program I’ve ever been in.” (UAS photo)

Instructor Angie Bowers and her first cohort of aquaculture students have just wrapped the inaugural Aquaculture Semester for the Sitka campus. These students traveled from all over the country to experience fisheries in Southeast Alaska, and earn 13-credits of hands-on experience in the field. Learn more about the program at the UAS Sitka website.