Instructor Angie Bowers and her first cohort of aquaculture students have just wrapped the inaugural Aquaculture Semester for the Sitka campus. These students traveled from all over the country to experience fisheries in Southeast Alaska, and earn 13-credits of hands-on experience in the field. Learn more about the program at the UAS Sitka website.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020