Sitka’s coronavirus case count increased substantially over the weekend with 13 new cases reported from Friday to Sunday (12-12-21).



This makes 26 cases reported over the last week, according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. The increased cases keep Sitka in high alert. It’s the biggest jump in cases the community has seen since mid-October. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sitka has reported 1271 COVID cases, 27 hospitalizations and five deaths.

Around 73% of all Sitkans are fully vaccinated. But booster shots have leveled off after peaking in September. Around 39% of Sitkans 18 and over have received a booster shot, according to state data.

State epidemiologists are currently recommending that everyone 16 or older get a COVID vaccine booster if it’s been six months since receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Adults 18 and over who received the Moderna vaccine six months ago are also eligible for a booster, as are adults who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago.