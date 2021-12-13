Sitka Public Library was recently selected through a competitive application process to be part of NASA@ My Library, an education initiative created to increase and enhance STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning opportunities for library patrons throughout the nation.

Dr. Emma Marcucci is with the Office of Public Outreach at the Space Telescope Science Institute. Marcucci joined Sitka Public Library’s youth services librarian Maite Lorente on the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope and coordinating SPL events. Listen here:

Sitka Public Library is hosting a Webb Space Telescope event on Wednesday, December 15. Learn more about the James Webb Space Telescope here: https://jwst.nasa.gov/content/webbLaunch/index.html