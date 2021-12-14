Heather Bauscher updates us on the work of the Sitka Fish and Game Advisory Committee. The 17-member committee has been meeting twice a week since October, reviewing regulatory proposals for salmon, herring, and shellfish and giving the thumbs up or thumbs down in advance of the State Board of Fisheries meeting in Ketchikan next month. The Sitka AC meets via zoom on Mondays and Wednesdays through the deadline of December 22. Learn more about the Sitka AC, including how to comment.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020