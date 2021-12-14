Sockeye swimming upstream in Yakutat. The Sitka AC has over 150 regulatory proposals to review before December 22, when its recommendations are submitted to the Alaska Board of Fisheries. (USFS photo/Nate Catterson)

Heather Bauscher updates us on the work of the Sitka Fish and Game Advisory Committee. The 17-member committee has been meeting twice a week since October, reviewing regulatory proposals for salmon, herring, and shellfish and giving the thumbs up or thumbs down in advance of the State Board of Fisheries meeting in Ketchikan next month. The Sitka AC meets via zoom on Mondays and Wednesdays through the deadline of December 22. Learn more about the Sitka AC, including how to comment.