Sitka reported 7 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (12-14-21) according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. These new cases raise the city’s weekly case rate to 27, keeping Sitka in a high COVID alert level.

The Sitka School District is currently reporting 5 active cases, all of which are currently isolating. Mt. Edgemcumbe High School currently has 3 active COVID cases.

Statewide a downward trend in positive COVID cases continues, despite Alaska reporting its first case of the more communicable omicron variant earlier this week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic Sitka has reported a total of 1,279 COVID cases, 27 hospitalizations, and 5 deaths.