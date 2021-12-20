Three new coronavirus cases were reported in Sitka over the weekend (12-19-21) according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

The new cases keep Sitka in high alert with 23 cases reported in the last week.

While no new hospitalizations in Sitka have been reported to the state’s COVID dashboard in the last seven days, the total number of hospitalizations increased by three, from 28 to 31, possibly due to a lag in reporting with in the DHSS.

Since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, Sitka has reported 1294 coronavirus cases, 31 hospitalizations and 6 deaths.