KCAW’s Robert Woolsey finds Santa Claus in Long Beach, California, awaiting the arrival of five freighters filled with Christmas joy. The world’s most famous elf has been struggling with supply chain issues that have forced the North Pole to produce some classic analog alternatives to iPhones and Playstations.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – 4/6/21-4/8/21
Quiet Drive – ended 4/4/2021
Quiet Drive – ended 10/21/2020
Quiet Drive – ended 4/5/2020