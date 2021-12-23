Santa Claus (at right) impatiently strolls the beach in Southern California, awaiting the arrival of five container ships full of peppermint bark — the principal diet of elves which has been in short supply this year. (Flickr photo/Monika)

KCAW’s Robert Woolsey finds Santa Claus in Long Beach, California, awaiting the arrival of five freighters filled with Christmas joy. The world’s most famous elf has been struggling with supply chain issues that have forced the North Pole to produce some classic analog alternatives to iPhones and Playstations.