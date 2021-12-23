Sitka has reported five new coronavirus cases since Monday (12-20-21), according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.



The new cases keep Sitka in high alert, with 20 cases reported in the last seven days. This means that masks remain required in public indoor spaces. The community’s alert level will remain high until fewer than 9 cases are reported over the course of a week.

The number of hospitalizations reported in Sitka shot up to 31 on Monday. Today the number had decreased back to 28 again. KCAW has reached out to the Department of Health and Social Services for more information on the reporting discrepancies.

To date, Sitka has reported 1299 coronavirus cases, 28 hospitalizations and six deaths. The state will issue its next COVID report on Monday December 27, due to the upcoming holiday weekend.