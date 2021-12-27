24 new coronavirus cases were reported in Sitka over the long holiday weekend, according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

Because of the Christmas holiday, the state didn’t release a new COVID report on Friday. The 24 new cases were reported from Wednesday to Sunday. The new cases maintain Sitka’s high alert level.

To date, Sitka has reported 1323 coronavirus cases, 28 hospitalizations, and 6 deaths.

74% of all Sitka residents have received two vaccine doses according to state data. But only 34% of Sitkans are boosted. Both statistics include Sitkans who don’t qualify for vaccines. Of Sitkans 18 and up, only 43% have received a third vaccine dose.