(KCAW photo)

A boat caught fire in Eliason Harbor early this morning (Monday 12-27-21), causing a plume of black smoke to billow over the harbor for nearly two hours.



The Sitka Fire Department received a call shortly before 9 a.m. that the vessel Meg A Bucks was engulfed in flames at the transient dock.



A team of 17 firefighters and EMTs responded with a fire engine and two harbor pumps, pumping salt water out of the ocean onto the boat’s fiberglass hull.

No one was injured in the fire, which was fully extinguished just after 11 A.M. Fire department staff said that the owner reported that a diesel stove and electric heater were on aboard the boat, and one was likely the cause of the fire. The department believes the Meg A Bucks will be a total loss.