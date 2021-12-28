24 new coronavirus cases were reported in Sitka over the long holiday weekend, according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

Because of the Christmas holiday, the state didn’t release a new COVID report on Friday. The 24 new cases were reported from Wednesday to Sunday, and all of the numbers were released on Monday (12-27-21). The new cases maintain Sitka’s ‘high alert’ level.

To date, Sitka has reported 1323 coronavirus cases, 28 hospitalizations, and 6 deaths.

74 percent of all Sitka residents have received two vaccine doses according to state data. But only 34 percent of Sitkans are ‘boosted.’ Both statistics include Sitkans who don’t qualify for vaccines. Of Sitkans 18 and up, only 43 percent have received a third vaccine dose.