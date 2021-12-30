Coronavirus cases in Sitka are on the rise. 28 new COVID cases were reported on Monday and Tuesday, according to information from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

The new case count, released on Wednesday (12-29-21) keeps Sitka in high alert with 52 cases reported over the last week. That’s the most cases reported over a seven day period since September. And it’s the most onset in one week since last summer.



Since the start of the pandemic there have been 1351 COVID cases, 28 hospitalizations and six deaths reported in Sitka.

KCAW received word on Wednesday that COVID precautions are being stepped up in Tenakee Springs, which now has 8 known positive cases. Tenakee residents are being asked to mask in public spaces, and to avoid large gatherings. A few home test kits are available in Tenakee for anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to an infected person. To obtain a test kit in Tenakee, call Darcie at 736-2255.

The state began reducing its reporting days at the beginning of December. It now reports COVID results three times a week. With the New Years holiday, Sitka won’t get its next update on the numbers until Monday (1-3-22).