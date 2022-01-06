The (now patched) pipe that burst near Blatchley Middle School early this morning, amid 12 degree temperatures, causing traffic diversions and a school closure. (Photo Courtesy of City of Sitka)

Blatchley Middle School was closed today (1-6-22) after a water main break on Halibut Point Road forced the city to temporarily shut off the school’s water service.



A section of HPR in front of AC Lakeside was blocked off around 6 a.m. due to the water main break. Water to nearby homes and businesses was shut off for several hours while an emergency road construction crew worked to fix the broken pipe. The crew was able to patch and repair the pipe shortly before 11 a.m. and the road was reopened around 1 p.m.



Shortly after 6 a.m., Fire Chief Craig Warren told KCAW that he was working with public works to set up barricades, but was unsure when the roadway would be repaired. He asked that drivers take a detour down Peterson Avenue and Lake Street to avoid the area.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 1:42 with information about HPR reopening.