Sitka reported 41 new coronavirus cases on Monday and Tuesday, according to data from the Alaska Department of Social Services.

The data published on Wednesday (1-5-22) keeps Sitka steadily in high alert, with 86 new COVID cases reported in the last seven days. It’s the highest number of cases reported in one week since mid-July. To date, Sitka has reported 1337 coronavirus cases, 29 hospitalizations, and six deaths.