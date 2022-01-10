The City of Angoon declared a public water emergency over the weekend.

In a letter dated January 9, Mayor Maxine Thomson writes that after weeks of addressing the problems at the community’s water plant, they have “exhausted all local options.”

The city has been asking community members to conserve water since mid-December, when the water operator discovered leaks at its water treatment plant. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation issued a boil water notice for the community on January 6.

In the letter, Thomson says she contacted the State of Emergency Operations and an engineer with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium for assistance. The city requested that ANTHC send a plumber and an electrician to isolate and repair problems at the water treatment plant. KCAW reached out to Mayor Thomson and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium today for comment.

According to a report published by the Alaska Department of Homeland Security on Monday, Angoon’s water system was operational with water in storage tanks and most residents having water on Sunday evening. According to the report, the situation was expected to continue to improve with warmer temperatures forecasted on Monday (1-10-21).

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.