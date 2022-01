Assistant Professor Liz Zacher and Tsimshian carver Mark Sixbey have been working alongside Juneau and Ketchikan faculty to develop a new degree track that focuses on Northwest Coast Indigenous Arts. Zacher joins KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss how the new degree will fit into the larger scope of art programs at UAS. Listen below:

For more information on the degree pathway visit the UAS website, or call 9077477700 and ask to speak with an advisor.