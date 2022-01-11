(KCAW/Becky Meiers)

Since 2019, KCAW has been working with stakeholders in our seven listening communities to see how we can improve and expand our services for our listeners in the remote parts of Southeast Alaska. “Translatorpalooza” as the project is affectionately known to some, will continue this year with plans to overhaul outdated translator equipment and make sure Raven Radio’s sites in each community are sustainably powered. KCAW’s General Manager Becky Meiers joined Meredith Redick to discuss the ongoing project goals for 2022 and beyond. Listen here:



Learn more about the history of ‘Translatorpalooza’ here or call 747-5877 for more information.

