High-school campers gather for a portrait after their appearance in the July 4 parade in the summer of 2018. SFAC offers over 80 courses in theater, music, and visual arts for students in kindergarten through high school. (SFAC photo)

Registration is now open for the Sitka Fine Arts Camp 2022 summer sessions. SFAC program director Kenley Jackson outlines the over 80 camp programs for students ranging in age from kindergarten to high school senior. For more complete information and a link to registration, visit the SFAC website. This year’s camp will have a vaccination requirement; cards must be presented by May.