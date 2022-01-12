State health officials reported 17 new coronavirus infections in Sitka on Monday and Tuesday, a downturn from the community’s high of 37 cases last Friday.

The seven-day case rate has dropped as well: It now stands at 135, down from 162 on Monday.

There are currently 12 cases isolating in the Sitka School District. All district buildings continue to hold in-person instruction.

Additionally, the state reports no hospitalizations over the last week in Sitka, a trend that appears consistent with evidence that the omicron variant – although quite dangerous to vulnerable populations – is a milder form of COVID-19 disease.

Statewide, infections continue to climb. The state health department reported 2,493 new cases in Alaska yesterday. 61-percent of Alaskans are vaccinated, but only 23-percent have received a booster since August.