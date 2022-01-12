Sitka reported 76 new coronavirus cases between Friday (1-7-22) and Sunday (1-9-22) according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. The new cases bring the city’s seven day case rate to 162, continuing the biggest surge the community has seen since July.

It’s the second highest weekly COVID case count ever reported. Sitka set its record for the most cases reported in a one week period on July 25, when 178 cases were reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sitka has reported a total of 1559 cases, 29 hospitalizations and 6 deaths.