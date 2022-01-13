UAS Sitka Campus academic adviser Katie Sill says students of any age contemplating college can feel overwhelmed in large, out-of-state university systems. Sill says Sitka Start can help students recognize the opportunity that college offers, whether it’s continuing in the UA system, or enrolling in a larger institution. Learn more about the program and the tuition benefits.
