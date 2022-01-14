The red dot on the far right represents the 4.9 magnitude earthquake reported at 5:51 a.m.

An earthquake centered northwest of Sitka shook the ground Friday morning (1-14-2022), waking many in Southeast Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reported the earthquake at 5:51 a.m. The center initially recorded the event as a 4.9 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter around 40 miles south of Pelican, and 45 miles northwest of Sitka. About 20 minutes later, it was downgraded to a 4.6 magnitude earthquake.

People reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake in Sitka, Juneau and as far away as Metlakatla.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, which reported the earthquake as a slightly smaller 4.4 magnitude event, there is no tsunami watch, warning, or threat associated with the earthquake at this time.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated. Last updated at 8:18 a.m.