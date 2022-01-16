Sitka reported 66 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and Thursday according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services released on Friday (1-14-22)

The new cases push the weekly tally to 159 cases. While the state has not reported any new hospitalizations this week, as of Thursday morning there were three people hospitalized with the coronavirus at Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 23 cases associated with the Sitka School District. KCAW reached out to Mt. Edgecumbe High School’s superintendent for more information on the school’s case data, with students returning from around the state last week. The school requires all returning students to quarantine until they receive a negative tests, and students that test positive isolate in accordance with CDC guidelines. On Tuesday (1-11-22) the Sitka Sentinel reported that 19 students tested positive on arrival.

To date Sitka has reported 1642 coronavirus cases, 29 hospitalizations and six deaths.