Jack Petersen and Sotera Perez perform a classic tune from The Muppets at Broadway Night in 2020 (Photo provided by event organizers/Bobbi Jordan)

Sitka Community Theater presents an abridged Broadway Night of locals singing show tunes 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 21, at Odess Theater. Organizer Shannon Haugland joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the event. Listen here:



Doors open at 6 p.m. A limited number of tickets are $20 at Old Harbor Books and fineartscamp.org. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. A cash bar of wine and soda is provided but due to COVID precautions no food will be served. Those with questions may call 907-738-0602.