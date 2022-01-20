Heleena VanVeen and Celeste Tydingco are members of the New Archangel Dancers, an all-women, volunteer, nonprofit Russian Folk Dance group. The NADs formed decades ago to support tourism in Sitka, and they are a staple of the summer visitor season with daily performances at Harrigan Centennial Hall. The NADS are recruiting new members, with events 7-8 p.m. on January 24 and 31, at the NAD studio at 208 Smith Street (up the street from Spenard Builders Supply). No experience is necessary. For more information email newarchangel-at-gci-dot-net, or call 907-747-5516.